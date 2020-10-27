  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Otello Corporation announces third quarter results

October 27, 2020 | About: OSL:OTELLO +5.76% OTCPK:OPESF +0% OSTO:OPERAO +0% FRA:OS3 +15.12% STU:OS3 +4.01%

PR Newswire

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 27, 2020

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Otello Corporation today reported financial results for the third quarter, which ended September 30, 2020. Please find the third quarter report (3Q20.pdf) and third quarter presentation (3Q20_presentation.pdf) attached.

Webcast: https://www.otellocorp.com/ir

Petter Lade, CFO
Phone: +47-91143878
E-mail: [email protected]

About Otello:

Otello holds shares in several different businesses, including (i) AdColony which helps publishers monetize their content through advertising and advertisers reach the audiences that build value for their businesses, capitalizing on a global consumer audience reach that exceeds 2 billion; (ii) Bemobi, a Mobile Media and Entertainment company which integrate people and mobile content through technology and offers a leading subscription-based discovery service for mobile apps in Latin America and beyond; (iii) Skyfire which offers cloud-based network solutions for mobile operators and (iv) Vewd which offers OTT services in the Connected TV space.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/otello-corporation-asa/r/otello-corporation-announces-third-quarter-results,c3225785

The following files are available for download:

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/otello-corporation-announces-third-quarter-results-301160238.html

SOURCE Otello Corporation ASA


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)