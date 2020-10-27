Otello Corporation announces third quarter results

PR Newswire
OSLO, Norway, Oct. 27, 2020
OSLO, Norway, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Otello Corporation today reported financial results for the third quarter, which ended September 30, 2020. Please find the third quarter report (3Q20.pdf) and third quarter presentation (3Q20_presentation.pdf) attached.
Webcast: https://www.otellocorp.com/ir
Petter Lade, CFO
Phone: +47-91143878
E-mail: [email protected]
About Otello:
Otello holds shares in several different businesses, including (i) AdColony which helps publishers monetize their content through advertising and advertisers reach the audiences that build value for their businesses, capitalizing on a global consumer audience reach that exceeds 2 billion; (ii) Bemobi, a Mobile Media and Entertainment company which integrate people and mobile content through technology and offers a leading subscription-based discovery service for mobile apps in Latin America and beyond; (iii) Skyfire which offers cloud-based network solutions for mobile operators and (iv) Vewd which offers OTT services in the Connected TV space.
