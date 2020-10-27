  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Mitek to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 Financial Results on November 5, 2020

October 27, 2020 | About: MITK -7.8%

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitek ( MITK, www.miteksystems.com), a global leader in mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions, today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2020, ended September 30, 2020, on Thursday, November 5, 2019, after the close of the market.

Mitek management will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors on November 5, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the company's financial results.

To access the live call, dial 800-353-6461 (US and Canada) or +1 334-323-0501 (International) and give the participant passcode 2685329.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at www.miteksystems.com. In addition, a phone replay will be available approximately two hours following the end of the call, and it will remain available for one week. To access the call replay dial-in information, please click here.

About Mitek

Mitek ( MITK) is a global leader in mobile capture and digital identity verification built on the latest advancements in computer vision and artificial intelligence. Mitek’s identity verification solutions enable organizations to verify an individual’s identity during digital transactions to reduce risk and meet regulatory requirements, while increasing revenue from digital channels. More than 7,000 organizations use Mitek to enable trust and convenience for mobile check deposit, new account opening and more. Mitek is based in San Diego, Calif., with offices across the U.S. and Europe. Learn more at www.miteksystems.com. [(MITK-F)]

Follow Mitek on LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube, and read Mitek’s latest blog posts here.

Investor Contact:
Todd Kehrli or Jim Byers
MKR Group, Inc.
[email protected]

