  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

PSB Holding Corp. Declares Annual Dividend Of $0.18 Per Share

October 27, 2020 | About: OTCPK:PSBP +0% OTCPK:PSBP +0%

PR Newswire

PRESTON, Md., Oct. 27, 2020

PRESTON, Md., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PSB Holding Corp. (OTC-QX: PSBP), parent company of Provident State Bank, Inc., announced the board of directors has declared an annual common stock dividend of $0.18 per share payable on December 1, 2020 to shareholders of record on November 20, 2020.

About PSB Holding, Corp. / Provident State Bank, Inc.

PSB Holding Corp. is the holding company of Provident State Bank, Inc., a full service financial institution serving the eastern shore of Maryland since 1904. Provident State Bank, Inc. has ten locations in Preston, Federalsburg, Ridgely, Denton, Easton-Elliot Road, Easton-Harrison Street, Secretary, Cambridge, Salisbury and Lewes, DE. For more information on PSB Holding Corp. and Provident State Bank, Inc., visit www.providentstatebank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Forward-looking statements relating to PSB Holding Corp. and its subsidiary, Provident State Bank, Inc. may include plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions and adequacy of resources. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding business strategy, future events, activities, performance, and plans and objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Therefore, the illustrative value of forward-looking statements made in or pursuant to this press release should not, under any circumstances, be considered a guaranty or promise that such future events, activities, occurrences or performances will take place.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/psb-holding-corp-declares-annual-dividend-of-0-18-per-share-301160705.html

SOURCE PSB Holding Corp.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)