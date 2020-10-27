  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
PRNewswire
First Financial Named One Of America's Best Banks By Newsweek

October 27, 2020

PR Newswire

ABILENE, Texas, Oct. 27, 2020

ABILENE, Texas, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN) announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, N.A., has been named to Newsweek's inaugural listing of America's Best Banks – 2021. Newsweek's ranking recognizes the financial institutions that best serve their customers' needs in each state. First Financial was recognized as the #1 Bank in Texas. The announcement was made by F. Scott Dueser, Chairman, President and CEO of First Financial.

"We certainly are proud to be named as one of America's Best Banks by Newsweek," said Dueser. "This honor is the direct result of our dedicated and professional officers, employees, and board members by putting our customers and communities FIRST through our TEXAS STRONG initiative. For more than 130 years, First Financial has weathered every storm we've faced and kept our doors open so our customers could too. Being named to this list furthers our five- and ten-year visions for the Company and we are well on our way to making these visions a reality."

Newsweek partnered with LendingTree, an online loan and financial services marketplace, to create the inaugural list of America's Best Banks. The partnership assessed 2,500 FDIC-insured financial institutions on 55 separate factors including accounts offered, fees, current and historical interest rates, account terms, consumer service features, mobile app satisfaction ratings, response to the global pandemic, and overall bank profile in order to develop best-in-class options across 19 categories.

About First Financial Bankshares, Inc.
Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares is a financial holding company that through its wholly-owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, N.A., operates multiple banking regions with 78 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Bryan, Burleson, College Station, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Keller, Kingwood, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, San Angelo, Southlake, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. The Company also operates First Financial Trust & Asset Management Company, N.A., with ten locations and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company.

The Company is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol FFIN. For more information about First Financial, please visit our website at http://www.ffin.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-financial-named-one-of-americas-best-banks-by-newsweek-301160846.html

SOURCE First Financial Bankshares, Inc.


