Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation Schedules Announcement of 2020 Third Quarter Results

October 27, 2020 | About: GLDD -3.04%

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill., Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation ( GLDD) today announced that it will release the financial results for its three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 7:00 a.m. C.S.T. A conference call with the Company will be held the same day at 9:00 a.m. C.S.T. The call in number is (877) 377-7553 and Conference ID is 1494155. The conference call will be available by replay until Friday, November 6, 2020 by calling (855) 859-2056 and providing Conference ID 1494155. The live call and replay can also be heard on the Company’s website, www.gldd.com, under Events on the investor relations page. A copy of the press release will be available on the Company’s website.

The Company
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (“Great Lakes” or the “Company”) is the largest provider of dredging services in the United States. In addition, the Company has a long history of performing significant international projects. The Company employs experienced civil, ocean and mechanical engineering staff in its estimating, production and project management functions. In its over 130-year history, the Company has never failed to complete a marine project. Great Lakes has a disciplined training program for engineers that ensures experienced-based performance as they advance through Company operations. The Company’s Incident-and Injury-Free® (IIF®) safety management program is integrated into all aspects of the company’s culture. The company’s commitment to the IIF® culture promotes a work environment where employee safety is paramount. Great Lakes also owns and operates the largest and most diverse fleet in the U.S. dredging industry, comprised of over 200 specialized vessels.

For further information contact:
Tina Baginskis
Director, Investor Relations
630-574-3024

