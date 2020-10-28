256% Increase In Year Over Year Sales, Reports Thunder Energies Corp. (TNRG)

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --Thunder Energies Corporation (TNRG), one of the nation's leading suppliers of top quality CBD products and the U.S. premier source for turnkey white and private label hemp/CBD extract product solutions, is pleased to announce that it has recorded a 256% increase in year-over-year sales and revenues for the close of the 3rd quarter ending September 30th.

For the month ending September 2020, there was an increase of 247% in sales year over year for the same period. September 2020 sales were $648,183 compared to $186,862 in September 2019. Year to date through September 2020, the Company has posted $6,217,898 in sales for the year, compared to $1,747,931 for the period in 2019. This was a 256% increase year to date over the prior year.



Adam Levy, CEO of TNRG "We are extremely excited about the growth of the revenues of our company, we are driving sales and bringing transparency and compliance to our financial statements through the addition of our new independent accountants, Daszkal Bolton LLP." Mr. Levy further states, "We are cognizant of the need for transparency to continue building shareholder value and we look forward to updating our shareholders on our continued growth."

About Nature Consulting, Inc.



According to its management, Nature Consulting, Inc. based in Miami, Florida, is one of the nation's leading suppliers of top quality CBD products and the U.S. premier source for turnkey white and private label hemp extract product solutions. Its mission is to be the leading seed-to-sale manufacturer and supplier of high-quality CBD products in the industry. Nature Consulting features superior quality products, reliable industry certifications, and a more scalable, diverse range of services than the competition. Its subsidiary, The Hemp Plug, is an innovative leader for quality extraction and sourcing, expert brand building, and targeted marketing for retailers and wholesalers throughout the world. They provide a range of scalable services for building CBD brands, from customization to order fulfillment to brand development and label design. The Company has the largest inventory of organic, non-GMO hemp and CBD products on the market. It enables third parties to enter into the growing CBD market, acting as a vertical incubator from seed to store shelves… from wholesale to internet to brick and mortar sales via its omnichannel strategy which maintains the growth of our customer base using creativity paired with the most advanced marketing tools, technology, and brand events. It provides its customers with Products, Website, Landing Pages, Digital Marketing, Social Media, White Paper and other Events marketing services.



For more information about the Company please go to: https://www.natureconsulting.com

and on its wholly owned subsidiary, please see website: http://thehemplug.com/



