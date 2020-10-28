Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) Executive VP & CFO Marshall Mohr Sold $4.3 million of Shares

Executive VP & CFO of Intuitive Surgical Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Marshall Mohr (insider trades) sold 6,000 shares of ISRG on 10/26/2020 at an average price of $715.28 a share. The total sale was $4.3 million.

Intuitive Surgical Inc designs, manufactures, markets da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments. The da Vinci surgery, combines the benefits of minimally invasive surgery for patients with the ease of use, precision and dexterity of open surgery. Intuitive Surgical Inc has a market cap of $81.23 billion; its shares were traded at around $691.01 with a P/E ratio of 78.71 and P/S ratio of 19.24. Intuitive Surgical Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 11.10% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Intuitive Surgical Inc the business predictability rank of 3.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Intuitive Surgical Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

Executive VP & CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,000 shares of ISRG stock on 10/26/2020 at the average price of $715.28. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.39% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

SVP of Finance Jamie Samath sold 754 shares of ISRG stock on 10/20/2020 at the average price of $736.12. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.13% since.

Director Alan J Levy sold 1,800 shares of ISRG stock on 10/20/2020 at the average price of $736.12. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.13% since.

EVP & Chief Medical Officer Curet Myriam sold 875 shares of ISRG stock on 10/20/2020 at the average price of $736.12. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.13% since.

Sr VP General Counsel & CCO Reiter Kara Andersen sold 1,250 shares of ISRG stock on 10/20/2020 at the average price of $736.12. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.13% since.

