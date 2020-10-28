Baugh & Associates, LLC Buys Coca-Cola Co, ISHARES TRUST, Sells Caterpillar Inc

Investment company Baugh & Associates, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Coca-Cola Co, ISHARES TRUST, sells Caterpillar Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Baugh & Associates, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Baugh & Associates, LLC owns 38 stocks with a total value of $126 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: KO, IWF,

KO, IWF, Reduced Positions: AAPL, MSFT, ABBV, ABT, PEP, MRK, WMT, PFE, T, IP, SVC, XOM, VZ, CVX, MO, GE, MDY, SPY,

AAPL, MSFT, ABBV, ABT, PEP, MRK, WMT, PFE, T, IP, SVC, XOM, VZ, CVX, MO, GE, MDY, SPY, Sold Out: CAT,

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 46,050 shares, 7.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.13% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 76,823 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.69% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 24,476 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.73% Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 38,861 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36% NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 90,340 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69%

Baugh & Associates, LLC initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $43.91 and $51.19, with an estimated average price of $48.09. The stock is now traded at around $48.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,265 shares as of .

Baugh & Associates, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $194.24 and $233.36, with an estimated average price of $210.34. The stock is now traded at around $213.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 932 shares as of .

Baugh & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $125.73 and $153.87, with an estimated average price of $140.4.