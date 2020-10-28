  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Baugh & Associates, LLC Buys Coca-Cola Co, ISHARES TRUST, Sells Caterpillar Inc

October 28, 2020 | About: KO -3.89% IWF -3.75% CAT -4.27%

Investment company Baugh & Associates, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Coca-Cola Co, ISHARES TRUST, sells Caterpillar Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Baugh & Associates, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Baugh & Associates, LLC owns 38 stocks with a total value of $126 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Baugh & Associates, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/baugh+%26+associates%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Baugh & Associates, LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 46,050 shares, 7.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.13%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 76,823 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.69%
  3. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 24,476 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.73%
  4. Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 38,861 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36%
  5. NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 90,340 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69%
New Purchase: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Baugh & Associates, LLC initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $43.91 and $51.19, with an estimated average price of $48.09. The stock is now traded at around $48.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,265 shares as of .

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IWF)

Baugh & Associates, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $194.24 and $233.36, with an estimated average price of $210.34. The stock is now traded at around $213.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 932 shares as of .

Sold Out: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

Baugh & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $125.73 and $153.87, with an estimated average price of $140.4.



Here is the complete portfolio of Baugh & Associates, LLC. Also check out:

