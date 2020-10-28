Sherwin-williams Co (SHW) Chairman and CEO John G Morikis Sold $14.9 million of Shares

Chairman and CEO of Sherwin-williams Co (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) John G Morikis (insider trades) sold 22,282 shares of SHW on 10/26/2020 at an average price of $670.19 a share. The total sale was $14.9 million.

Sherwin-Williams Co provides architectural paint and paint related products; and provides coatings for original-equipment manufacturers. It conducts its operations in North and South America, the Caribbean region, Europe, Asia, and Australia. Sherwin-Williams Co has a market cap of $61.79 billion; its shares were traded at around $678.66 with a P/E ratio of 36.17 and P/S ratio of 3.55. The dividend yield of Sherwin-Williams Co stocks is 0.76%. Sherwin-Williams Co had annual average EBITDA growth of 15.60% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Sherwin-Williams Co the business predictability rank of 3-star. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Sherwin-Williams Co. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman and CEO John G Morikis sold 22,282 shares of SHW stock on 10/26/2020 at the average price of $670.19. The price of the stock has increased by 1.26% since.

For the complete insider trading history of SHW, click here