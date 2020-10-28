  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Orrstown Financial Services Inc (ORRF) EVP, CFO Thomas R Brugger Bought $68,000 of Shares

October 28, 2020 | About: ORRF -1.46%

EVP, CFO of Orrstown Financial Services Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Thomas R Brugger (insider trades) bought 5,000 shares of ORRF on 10/27/2020 at an average price of $13.6 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $68,000.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc is a holding company. The Bank is engaged in commercial banking and trust business, this involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. Orrstown Financial Services Inc has a market cap of $151.250 million; its shares were traded at around $13.50 with a P/E ratio of 7.24 and P/S ratio of 1.42. The dividend yield of Orrstown Financial Services Inc stocks is 4.91%. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Orrstown Financial Services Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

  • EVP, CFO Thomas R Brugger bought 5,000 shares of ORRF stock on 10/27/2020 at the average price of $13.6. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.74% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Executive Vice President David Todd Hornberger bought 1,000 shares of ORRF stock on 10/27/2020 at the average price of $13.65. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.1% since.
  • Executive Vice President Christopher D Holt bought 500 shares of ORRF stock on 10/23/2020 at the average price of $14. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.57% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ORRF, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

