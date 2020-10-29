  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Zimmer Biomet to Present at the SVB Leerink CybeRx Series Conference

October 29, 2020 | About: XSWX:ZBH +0% NYSE:ZBH -0.42%

PR Newswire

WARSAW, Ind., Oct. 29, 2020

WARSAW, Ind., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and SIX: ZBH), a global leader in musculoskeletal care, today announced that Vice President and General Manager of Worldwide Robotics Liane Teplitsky will be presenting at the SVB Leerink CybeRx Series: Devices & DNA – Future of Orthopedic Robotics conference on Thursday, November 12, at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

(PRNewsfoto/Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.)

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed via Zimmer Biomet's Investor Relations website at https://investor.zimmerbiomet.com. The webcast will be archived for replay following the conference.

About the Company

Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, Zimmer Biomet is a global leader in musculoskeletal healthcare. We design, manufacture and market orthopedic reconstructive products; sports medicine, biologics, extremities and trauma products; office-based technologies; spine, craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products; dental implants; and related surgical products.

We collaborate with healthcare professionals around the globe to advance the pace of innovation. Our products and solutions help treat patients suffering from disorders of, or injuries to, bones, joints or supporting soft tissues. Together with healthcare professionals, we help millions of people live better lives.

We have operations in more than 25 countries around the world and sell products in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.zimmerbiomet.com, or follow Zimmer Biomet on Twitter at www.twitter.com/zimmerbiomet.

ZBH-Con

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zimmer-biomet-to-present-at-the-svb-leerink-cyberx-series-conference-301162168.html

SOURCE Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.


