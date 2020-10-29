5 Undervalued Profitable Companies

According to the GuruFocus discounted cash flow calculator as of Oct. 29, the following undervalued companies have a high margin of safety and have grown their margins over a 10-year period.

Silvercrest

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.'s (SAMG) net margin and operating margin have grown 9.11% and 22.44% per annum, respectively, over the past 10 years.

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued with a 9.03% margin of safety at $11.68 per share. The price-earnings ratio is 9.73. The share price has been as high as $13.75 and as low as $6.21 in the last 52 weeks; it is currently 15.05% below its 52-week high and 88.08% above its 52-week low.

The company, which operates in financial services in the United States, has a market cap of $2.29 billion and an enterprise value of $7.27 billion.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) with 3.79% of outstanding shares, followed by Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 1.88%.

Caledonia Mining

The net margin of Caledonia Mining Corp. PLC (CMCL) has grown 12.52% per annum over the past decade. The operating margin has grown 28.87% per annum over the past decade.

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued with a 19.45% margin of safety at $16.90 per share. The price-earnings ratio is 8.62. The share price has been as high as $29.39 and as low as $6.51 in the last 52 weeks; it is currently 42.50% below its 52-week high and 159.60% above its 52-week low.

The gold exploration, development and mining company has a market cap of $204 million and an enterprise value of $208 million.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Simons' firm with 0.84% of outstanding shares.

Nathan's Famous

Nathan's Famous Inc. (NATH) has grown its net margin and operating margin by 9.91% and 22.50% per year, respectively, over the past 10 years.

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued with a 5.43% margin of safety at $51 per share. The price-earnings ratio is 17.65. The share price has been as high as $82.18 and as low as $39 in the last 52 weeks; it is currently 37.94% below its 52-week high and 30.74% above its 52-week low.

The U.S. fast food franchise company has a market cap of $209.85 million and an enterprise value of $285 million.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Simons' firm with 5.86% of outstanding shares, followed by Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio) with 5.63%.

Alico

The net margin of Alico Inc. (ALCO) has grown 8.88% per annum over the past decade. The operating margin has grown 12.67% annually over the same 10-year period.

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued with an 6.21% margin of safety at $30.81 per share. The price-earnings ratio is 10.04. The share price has been as high as $38.25 and as low as $22.55 in the last 52 weeks; it is currently 19.45% below its 52-week high and 36.63% above its 52-week low.

The agribusiness and land management company has a market cap of $230.82 million and an enterprise value of $369 million.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Third Avenue Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.88% of outstanding shares.

IRSA

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA's (IRCP) net margin and operating margin have grown 22.22% and 51.55% per year, respectively, over the past 10 years.

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued with a 107.98% margin of safety at $7.60 per share. The price-book ratio is 0.83. The share price has been as high as $18 and as low as $5.06 in the last 52 weeks; it is currently 57.78% below its 52-week high and 50.20% above its 52-week low.

The company, which manages shopping centers, has a market cap of $239.40 million and an enterprise value of $628.96 million.

With 0.07% of outstanding shares, Simons' firm is the company's largest guru shareholder.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

