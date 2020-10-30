Engine Media's esports live streaming data expert wins Digital Executive of the Year Award

- Stream Hatchet co-founder Eduard Montserrat scores Tempest Esports Business Award

- Awards presented as part of the Esports Business Summit

TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The co-founder of Engine Media's (TSX-V: GAME) (OTCQB: MLLLF) esports live streaming and data analytics experts Stream Hatchet – Eduard Montserrat – has scored the Digital Executive of the Year Award at the 2020 Esports Business Summit.

The Tempest Esports Business Awards were revealed virtually this week with Montserrat in the digital executive category with executives from NFL Gaming and Esports, iRacing, Wizards of the Coast, and Super League Gaming.

Montserrat and the team from Stream Hatchet have established the Engine Media company as the industry leader in the measurement of gaming live streaming data across all platforms and provides valuable data insight for esports teams, gaming studios, and major brands invested in gaming.

Montserrat's nomination was one of three nominations for the Engine Media group. UMG – Engine's tournament and broadcasting experts – collaborated with FAZE Clan for the Fight2Fund COVID-19 fundraising event earlier this year and was nominated in the Best Amateur/Semi-Pro event while Engine Media's groundbreaking World's Fastest Gamer competition and documentary series was nominated in the Esports-themed Program/Documentary (Non-competitive).

"We are extremely proud of Eduard for receiving this prestigious award. It is great recognition for what he and his team have achieved," Engine Media Executive Chairman Tom Rogers said.

"The data analysis and analytics expertise provided by Stream Hatchet has been invaluable for all our Engine Media brands. The company is now renowned as the industry experts in providing esports teams, game studios, and brands investing in esports with the data and intelligence they need for important business decisioning," said Co-CEO Lou Schwartz.

Held virtually this year, the Esports Business Summit brings together esports executive management, streaming companies, teams and leagues, venues, sponsorship managers, game publishers and more over a three-day virtual conference.

Prominent industry leaders presented at the conference included the gaming studios behind Valorant, Call of Duty, Overwatch, Fortnite, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, and NBA 2K, plus key industry leaders Twitch, PepsiCo, Electronic Arts, Turner Sports, NASCAR, Norton and Stream Hatchet.

Director of Strategic Partnerships Bobby Baird and Chief Revenue Officer Jake Phillips showcased Stream Hatchet's expertise with a presentation at the Esports Business Summit entitled "Measuring the global esports footprint through COVID with Stream Hatchet."

Baird and Phillips highlighted key industry trends from at the event from the latest Stream Hatchet data including:

Esports streaming hours had a massive increase at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic but has maintained the momentum since the return of traditional sports (NBA, NHL, NFL)

YouTube Gaming has been increasing its esports viewership market share QoQ in 2020 - up to 44% in Q3

Casual/Party games like Among Us and Fall Guys have demonstrated that gaming audiences crave personalities as much as they do skill

Live streaming continues to expand to global audiences, with 40 percent of creators living outside the United States

COVID-19 has impacted the number of events (down 30%) (especially live events), forcing leagues to move to online formats, but the total viewership has responded well with a 9.4% increase during the COVID-19 date range

Q3 2020 had the largest increase in mobile hours watched over the past year with 117M hours watched - a 143% increase QoQ

The launch of Stream Hatchet's parent company of Engine Media Inc. was confirmed in May when Torque Esports Corp. (TSX-V: GAME) (OTCQB: MLLLF) completed its acquisition of Frankly Inc. (TSX-V: TLK) (OTCQX: FRNKF) ("Frankly"), and WinView, Inc. ("WinView") – placing Engine Media at the forefront of esports, gaming, news streaming and sports gaming across multiple media platforms.

To date, the combined companies have clients comprised of more than 1,200 television, print, and radio brands including CNN, ESPN, Discovery / Eurosport, Fox, Vice, Newsweek, and Cumulus; dozens of gaming and technology companies including EA, Activision, Blizzard, Take2Interactive, Microsoft, Google, Twitch and Ubisoft; and have connectivity into hundreds of millions of homes around the world through their content, distribution, and platform.

