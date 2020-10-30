Enertopia Announces Royalty Sale

KELOWNA, B.C., Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Enertopia Corporation (OTCQB: ENRT) on the OTC (the "Company" or "Enertopia") is pleased to announce the Company has concluded a Royalty agreement contract.

The Company has signed a 1% Royalty agreement with respect to any future commercial lithium production from the Company's Clayton Valley, Nevada claims in exchange for $250,000 USD. The Company is extremely pleased that it has completed this non-dilutive $250,000 USD financing in its next step to move the Company endeavor's forward.

The Company has a right of first refusal to repurchase the royalty upon any proposed sale by the royalty holder to a third party. There is no affiliate relationship between the Company and the royalty holder. This concludes our Royalty sale program for 2020 whereby the Company has raised a total of $450,000 USD with no dilution to the shareholders of the Company

Looking Forward:

We continue to explore potential business combinations and are in advanced discussions with respect to such joint ventures, strategic alliances, and intellectual property in the clean energy marketplace. We will provide further details as discussions merit.

Additionally, internal testing of the lithium enriched claystone into solutions is ongoing using various methods.

"I am excited about today's news and we will continue to put news updates out as soon as possible as we move forward to reach our clean energy milestones," stated CEO & President Robert McAllister.

About Enertopia:

A Company focused on using modern technology on extracting lithium and verifying or sourcing other intellectual property in the EV and green technologies to build shareholder value.

Enertopia shares are quoted in the United States with symbol ENRT. For additional information, please visit www.enertopia.com or call Robert McAllister, the President at 1.888.ENRT201

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements which are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. The Company makes forward-looking public statements concerning its expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, potential and financing of its mining or technology projects, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including statements that include words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions that are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are estimates reflecting the Company's best judgment based upon current information and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that other factors will not affect the accuracy of such forward-looking statements., foreign exchange and other financial markets; changes in the interest rates on borrowings; hedging activities; changes in commodity prices; changes in the investments and expenditure levels; litigation; legislation; environmental, judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments in areas in which Enertopia Corporation operates. There can be no assurance that the testing for the brine recovery system will be effective for the recovery of Lithium and if effective will be economic or have any positive impact on Enertopia, or that current talks with respect to potential joint ventures or partnerships will result in definitive agreements. The User should refer to the risk disclosures set out in the periodic reports and other disclosure documents filed by Enertopia Corporation from time to time with regulatory authorities.

The OTC has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

www.enertopia.com or call Robert McAllister, the President at 1.888.ENRT201, +1 250-870-2219

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enertopia-announces-royalty-sale-301163498.html

SOURCE Enertopia Corporation