Hasbro Inc (HAS) Chairman & CEO Brian Goldner Sold $6.3 million of Shares

Chairman & CEO of Hasbro Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Brian Goldner (insider trades) sold 75,550 shares of HAS on 10/28/2020 at an average price of $83.41 a share. The total sale was $6.3 million.

Hasbro Inc provides children and family leisure time and entertainment products and services which includes manufacturing and marketing of games and toys. It reaches customers by leveraging its well-known brands such as Transformers, Monopoly, and Nerf. Hasbro Inc has a market cap of $11.33 billion; its shares were traded at around $82.67 with a P/E ratio of 28.92 and P/S ratio of 2.18. The dividend yield of Hasbro Inc stocks is 3.30%. Hasbro Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 2.70% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Hasbro Inc the business predictability rank of 2.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with Hasbro Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

