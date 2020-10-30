  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

MediaAlpha Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering

October 30, 2020 | About: NYSE:MAX +2.98%

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE: MAX), today announced the closing of its initial public offering of shares of its Class A common stock. MediaAlpha sold 7,027,606 shares of its Class A common stock at a price of $19.00 per share, which included 769,104 shares of Class A common stock sold pursuant to the option granted to the underwriters by MediaAlpha, which was exercised in full prior to the closing. An affiliate of White Mountains (NYSE: WTM) sold 3,609,894 shares as the selling stockholder, which included 618,396 shares of Class A common stock sold pursuant to the option granted to the underwriters by the selling stockholder, which was exercised in full prior to the closing. Insignia Capital Group also sold a portion of its equity interests in the MediaAlpha business in connection with the transactions.

The shares began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on October 28, 2020 under the symbol “MAX.”

J.P. Morgan, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, and RBC Capital Markets acted as joint bookrunners. Canaccord Genuity and William Blair acted as bookrunners. MUFG acted as a co-manager.

A registration statement relating to the securities sold in the offering has been declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on October 27, 2020. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus relating to the securities has been filed with the SEC and may be obtained by contacting: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by email at [email protected] or by telephone at (866) 803-9204; or Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (800) 831-9146.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201030005665/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)