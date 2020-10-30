Dexcom Inc (DXCM) President, CEO and Chairman Kevin R Sayer Sold $4.7 million of Shares

President, CEO and Chairman of Dexcom Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Kevin R Sayer (insider trades) sold 13,830 shares of DXCM on 10/29/2020 at an average price of $340.14 a share. The total sale was $4.7 million.

DexCom Inc designs, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes and for use by healthcare providers in the hospital for the treatment of both diabetic and non-diabetic patients. DexCom Inc has a market cap of $30.69 billion; its shares were traded at around $319.58 with a P/E ratio of 132.07 and P/S ratio of 16.83. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with DexCom Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President, CEO and Chairman Kevin R Sayer sold 13,830 shares of DXCM stock on 10/29/2020 at the average price of $340.14. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.04% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP Strategy and Corporate Dev Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of DXCM stock on 10/23/2020 at the average price of $403.18. The price of the stock has decreased by 20.74% since.

EVP Chief Commercial Officer Richard Doubleday sold 1,110 shares of DXCM stock on 10/23/2020 at the average price of $403.1. The price of the stock has decreased by 20.72% since.

Director Mark G Foletta sold 1,000 shares of DXCM stock on 10/15/2020 at the average price of $396.82. The price of the stock has decreased by 19.46% since.

EVP Strategy and Corporate Dev Steven Robert Pacelli sold 2,200 shares of DXCM stock on 10/01/2020 at the average price of $411.2. The price of the stock has decreased by 22.28% since.

For the complete insider trading history of DXCM, click here