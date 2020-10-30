Indiva Announces Shares for Debt Transaction

LONDON, Ontario, Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indiva Limited (the “Company” or “Indiva”) (TSXV:NDVA) (OTCQX:NDVAF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a shares for debt agreement (the "Agreement"), to satisfy an aggregate of $177,805.20 of the Company’s outstanding debt (the "Indebtedness") related to certain trade payables for products and services provided to the Company. An aggregate of 740,855 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Shares") at a deemed price of $0.24 per Share are proposed to be issued to the creditor.



The Company determined to satisfy the Indebtedness with Shares in order to preserve its cash for development of its business. The Shares will be issued upon acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange. The Shares issued pursuant to the Agreement will be subject to a four month plus one day hold period pursuant to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

ABOUT INDIVA

Indiva sets the standard for quality and innovation in cannabis. As a Canadian licensed producer, Indiva creates premium pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible products and provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities. In Canada, Indiva produces and distributes the award-winning Bhang® Chocolate, Wana™ Sour Gummies, Ruby® Cannabis Sugar, Sapphire™ Cannabis Salt, Artisan Batch, and other Powered by INDIVA™ products through license agreements and partnerships. Click here to connect with Indiva on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, and here to find more information on the Company and its products.

