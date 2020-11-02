General American Investors Co Inc Buys T-Mobile US Inc, Walmart Inc, Merck Inc, Sells ViacomCBS Inc, Discovery Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company General American Investors Co Inc (Current Portfolio) buys T-Mobile US Inc, Walmart Inc, Merck Inc, Keysight Technologies Inc, Axis Capital Holdings, sells ViacomCBS Inc, Discovery Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, General American Investors Co Inc. As of 2020Q3, General American Investors Co Inc owns 67 stocks with a total value of $867 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: WMT, KEYS, ROG,
- Added Positions: TMUS, ASML, MRK, AXS, ITCI, AMAT, BKNG, AKAM, RE, PRTK, IDCC, CVX, TYL,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, VIAC, COST, NNI, NUAN, DISCA, CRBP, VBIV,
These are the top 5 holdings of GENERAL AMERICAN INVESTORS CO INC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 255,686 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio.
- Republic Services Inc (RSG) - 562,895 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio.
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 14,500 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio.
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 27,500 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio.
- ASML Holding NV (ASML) - 125,850 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.89%
General American Investors Co Inc initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $118.89 and $147.68, with an estimated average price of $133.31. The stock is now traded at around $138.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)
General American Investors Co Inc initiated holding in Keysight Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.69 and $104, with an estimated average price of $98.21. The stock is now traded at around $104.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Rogers Corp (ROG)
General American Investors Co Inc initiated holding in Rogers Corp. The purchase prices were between $96.28 and $134.07, with an estimated average price of $117.64. The stock is now traded at around $121.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 19,911 shares as of .Added: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
General American Investors Co Inc added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 2309.00%. The purchase prices were between $104.49 and $118.88, with an estimated average price of $110.82. The stock is now traded at around $109.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 120,450 shares as of .Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
General American Investors Co Inc added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 22.48%. The purchase prices were between $76.69 and $86.93, with an estimated average price of $82.09. The stock is now traded at around $75.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 245,191 shares as of .Added: Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS)
General American Investors Co Inc added to a holding in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd by 28.21%. The purchase prices were between $37.2 and $49.13, with an estimated average price of $43.6. The stock is now traded at around $42.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of .Added: Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (ITCI)
General American Investors Co Inc added to a holding in Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc by 30.38%. The purchase prices were between $17.61 and $31.86, with an estimated average price of $22.76. The stock is now traded at around $24.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 347,497 shares as of .Added: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
General American Investors Co Inc added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 26.87%. The purchase prices were between $55 and $67.62, with an estimated average price of $61.75. The stock is now traded at around $59.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 141,652 shares as of .Added: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
General American Investors Co Inc added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $1638.47 and $1948.73, with an estimated average price of $1757.32. The stock is now traded at around $1622.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of .
