Cryo-cell International Inc (CCEL) Chairman, Co-CEO David Portnoy Bought $122,120 of Shares

Chairman, Co-CEO of Cryo-cell International Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David Portnoy (insider trades) bought 17,750 shares of CCEL on 11/02/2020 at an average price of $6.88 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $122,120.

Cryo-Cell International Inc is engaged in cellular processing & cryogenic storage. Its services include umbilical cord blood banking, umbilical cord tissue banking and umbilical cord blood and tissue banking prices. Cryo-Cell International Inc has a market cap of $49.810 million; its shares were traded at around $6.60 with a P/E ratio of 16.51 and P/S ratio of 1.72. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Cryo-Cell International Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman, Co-CEO David Portnoy bought 17,750 shares of CCEL stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $6.88. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.07% since.

Chairman, Co-CEO David Portnoy bought 9,897 shares of CCEL stock on 10/26/2020 at the average price of $7.79. The price of the stock has decreased by 15.28% since.

Chairman, Co-CEO David Portnoy bought 2,000 shares of CCEL stock on 10/19/2020 at the average price of $6.94. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.9% since.

