NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website

The “Complete Vaccine” for Cancer and Infectious Disease

MIRAMAR, Fla., Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology (NGIO), a subsidiary of Generex Biotechnology Corporation ( www.gen erex.com ) (GNBT) ( http://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/GNBT/quote ) is pleased to announce that the company has launched its new corporate website to provide investors with information on the NGIO mission, management, and pipeline for the Ii-Key vaccine platform for cancer and infectious disease. You can also learn about the company’s ongoing SARS-CoV-2 vaccine development program and collaborations. You can visit the site at https://www.nugenerexio.com/ .

“We are proud to present our vision for the future of NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology to advance our Complete Vaccine platform for cancer and infectious diseases including COVID-19. Our immunotherapeutic vaccines are based on our Ii-Key technology, and with our planned listing on a major exchange, we can realize the significant value of our technology for our shareholders and investors,” said Joe Moscato, CEO of Generex. “We have demonstrated the safety and immune system activation with Ii-Key vaccines, including AE37 (Ii-Key-HER2) in human trials for breast and prostate cancer and the Ii-Key-H1 vaccine for avian influenza (bird flu). Now, with the emergence of the coronavirus pandemic, we are advancing our Complete COVID-19 Vaccine that is designed to activate the T-Helper cellular response as well as the humoral or antibody response to provide long-term immunity to SARS-CoV-2 infection. In addition to generating successful neutralizing antibody responses without any non-neutralizing antibodies ex-vivo, our vaccine has so far exceeded our own expectations, lacking the induction of any counterproductive Th2 responses and IL-5. Th2 antibody and IL-5 responses have been reported in multisystem inflammatory syndrome patients and other patients who have had severe responses to SARS-CoV-2. As we await results on further lab tests, we now increasingly expect that this vaccine may be the only, or one of the only, vaccines in development that is able to meet the highest standards of generating neutralizing antibodies without non-neutralizing antibodies, not generating Th2 responses, and not generating IL-5 production. A vaccine able to accomplish the aforementioned standards will likely have a superior efficacy and safety profile. Such a vaccine will likely be critical for the general population’s well-being and highly valuable in the marketplace.”

About NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology

NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology, a subsidiary of Generex Biotechnology, is a clinical stage oncology company developing immunotherapeutic peptide vaccines for cancer and infectious disease based on the CD4 T-Cell activation platform, Ii-Key. NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology (NGIO) has been spun out of Generex as a separate public company to advance the platform Ii-Key technology, particularly in combination with the immune checkpoint inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. NGIO is currently engaged in a Phase II clinical trial of its lead cancer immunotherapeutic vaccine AE37 in combination with pembrolizumab (Merck’s Keytruda®) for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer. The company has also turned its Ii-Key technology on infectious disease, responding to the coronavirus pandemic with a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine development program.

About Generex Biotechnology Corp.

Generex Biotechnology is an integrated healthcare holding company with end-to-end solutions for patient centric care from rapid diagnosis through delivery of personalized therapies. Generex is building a new kind of healthcare company that extends beyond traditional models providing support to physicians in an MSO network, and ongoing relationships with patients to improve the patient experience and access to optimal care.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release and oral statements made from time to time by Generex representatives in respect of the same subject matter may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by introductory words such as "expects," "plan," "believes," "will," "achieve," "anticipate," "would," "should," "subject to" or words of similar meaning, and by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements frequently are used in discussing potential product applications, potential collaborations, product development activities, clinical studies, regulatory submissions and approvals, and similar operating matters. Many factors may cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements, including inaccurate assumptions and a broad variety of risks and uncertainties, some of which are known and others of which are not. Known risks and uncertainties include those identified from time to time in the reports filed by Generex with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which should be considered together with any forward-looking statement. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future results or events, and one should avoid placing undue reliance on such statements. Generex undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Generex claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements that is contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act.

Generex Contact:



Generex Biotechnology Corporation

Joseph Moscato

646-599-6222

Todd Falls

1-800-391-6755 Extension 222

[email protected]