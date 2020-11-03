Commercial Metals Co (CMC) EVP & COO Tracy L Porter Sold $1.1 million of Shares

EVP & COO of Commercial Metals Co (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Tracy L Porter (insider trades) sold 51,918 shares of CMC on 11/02/2020 at an average price of $20.81 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.

Commercial Metals Co manufactures, recycles and markets steel and metal products and related materials and services. Its products and services include metal recycling, mill products, fabrication,construction products etc. Commercial Metals Co has a market cap of $2.5 billion; its shares were traded at around $20.88 with a P/E ratio of 8.96 and P/S ratio of 0.47. The dividend yield of Commercial Metals Co stocks is 2.29%. Commercial Metals Co had annual average EBITDA growth of 10.20% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Commercial Metals Co. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

