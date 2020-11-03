Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC) EVP Industrial, Americas Erik Wilde Sold $761,054 of Shares

EVP Industrial, Americas of Generac Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Erik Wilde (insider trades) sold 3,611 shares of GNRC on 11/02/2020 at an average price of $210.76 a share. The total sale was $761,054.

Generac Holdings Inc is a designer and manufacturer of power generation equipment and other engine powered products. The company primarily serves the residential, light commercial, industrial and construction markets. Generac Holdings Inc has a market cap of $13.92 billion; its shares were traded at around $221.54 with a P/E ratio of 47.75 and P/S ratio of 6.08. Generac Holdings Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 3.70% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Generac Holdings Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of GNRC stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $213.73. The price of the stock has increased by 3.65% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP Industrial, Americas Erik Wilde sold 3,611 shares of GNRC stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $210.76. The price of the stock has increased by 5.11% since.

For the complete insider trading history of GNRC, click here