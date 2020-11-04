November Members Engagement Meeting Recap

Today Dr. Charlie Tian took the time to sit down with GuruFocus members and explain some of the best features of the website and how they can quickly navigate to different types of information that they may need.

Tian kicked off the meeting by explaining some of the new features that are coming in the near future. Current efforts are focused on bringing in new data to the website so that members have access to more information at their fingertips. Some recent additions include new insider data points and there is a great deal of data related to business operations, such as same-store sales for retailers, coming in the near future.

Watch the full video here:

From there, Tian jumped into the search box on GuruFocus and showed how members can find almost anything on the website by inputting it there. The search box alongside stock pages give members access to a massive amount of information quickly so that they can do both surface level and in-depth analysis of companies.

The GF Value Line is one of the best new features that can be found on stock pages. It gives a more accurate description of the current valuation of the Peter Lynch chart and takes into account the history of a company's finances.

To take an even deeper look into a company, members have access to 30 years of financial data covering everything from cash flow statements to valuation metrics throughout the years. According to Tian, being familiar with basic accounting principles will help you dive into this data and will be useful as an investor overall.

For visual learners, the interactive chart is one of the most powerful tools on GuruFocus. You can plot financial metrics on fully customized charts and see different data points all in one place.

From there, Tian took a few questions that led him into showing off the All-in-One Screener, which lets users search all of the stocks available on the website. The question he answered looked specifically at sorting by median price-sales ratio and setup for that search can be seen in the video.

Tian rounded off the presentation by diving into the Excel Add-In, an often overlooked feature that Premium members get access to. The Excel Add-In allows users to take all of the data available on GuruFocus and plot it within their own spreadsheets. Premium members can plot years of historical data across multiple companies all in one place and customize exactly what they want to see. For those less adept at Excel, there are multiple templates that you can download and integrate to help you on your way.

