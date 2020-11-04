Illumina Inc (ILMN) President and CEO Francis A Desouza Sold $900,840 of Shares

President and CEO of Illumina Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Francis A Desouza (insider trades) sold 3,000 shares of ILMN on 11/02/2020 at an average price of $300.28 a share. The total sale was $900,840.

Illumina Inc engages in life science tools and machines for analyzing genetic material. The company primarily engages in microarray and genome sequencing machines and disposables. It also provides sequencing services through its products. Illumina Inc has a market cap of $45.45 billion; its shares were traded at around $311.33 with a P/E ratio of 72.22 and P/S ratio of 14.29. Illumina Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 23.20% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Illumina Inc the business predictability rank of 5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Jay T Flatley sold 3,000 shares of ILMN stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $297.34. The price of the stock has increased by 4.71% since.

SVP & General Counsel Charles Dadswell sold 121 shares of ILMN stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $298. The price of the stock has increased by 4.47% since.

Director Jay T Flatley sold 4,000 shares of ILMN stock on 10/20/2020 at the average price of $321.72. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.23% since.

SVP Product Development Susan H Tousi sold 200 shares of ILMN stock on 10/12/2020 at the average price of $350. The price of the stock has decreased by 11.05% since.

SVP Product Development Susan H Tousi sold 100 shares of ILMN stock on 10/07/2020 at the average price of $325. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.21% since.

