Stoke Therapeutics Inc (STOK) CFO Stephen J Tulipano Sold $2.7 million of Shares

November 04, 2020 | About: STOK +0.86%

CFO of Stoke Therapeutics Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Stephen J Tulipano (insider trades) sold 70,000 shares of STOK on 11/04/2020 at an average price of $39 a share. The total sale was $2.7 million.

Stoke Therapeutics Inc has a market cap of $1.33 billion; its shares were traded at around $39.96 .

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Stephen J Tulipano sold 70,000 shares of STOK stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $39. The price of the stock has increased by 2.46% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • COO & CBO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of STOK stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $37.21. The price of the stock has increased by 7.39% since.
  • EVP Research & Preclinical Dev Gene Liau sold 37,851 shares of STOK stock on 10/19/2020 at the average price of $38.16. The price of the stock has increased by 4.72% since.
  • EVP Research & Preclinical Dev Gene Liau sold 1,649 shares of STOK stock on 10/13/2020 at the average price of $40. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.1% since.

.

Comments

