ImageWareÂ® Hosts Q3 Results Investor Conference Call

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ImageWare® Systems, Inc. (OTCQB: IWSY), a leader in biometric identification and authentication, today announced that shortly after the close of the stock market on November 23, 2020 the Company will report financial results for the third quarter and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020. ImageWare will host an investor update call the same day at 1:30pm PT (4:30pm ET).

We invite participants to submit questions via email to [email protected] by end of business on Tuesday, November 17th.

Conference Call Details

Date / Time: Monday, November 23rd at 1:30 pm PT Dial In #: 1-631-891-4304 Domestic/International (at least five minutes before start time) Replay: 1-412-317-6671; PIN Number 10011639

Available from November 23, 2020, at 7:30pm ET through November 25, 2020 at 11:59 pm ET

For web access to listen to the update or replay, please visit: https://www.iwsinc.com/company/investor-relations/. The replay will be available for at least 90 days.

About ImageWare® Systems, Inc.

Founded in 1987, ImageWare provides defense-grade biometric identification and authentication for access to your data, products, services or facilities. We are experts in biometric authentication and considered a preeminent patent holder of multimodal IP, having many of the most-cited patents in the industry. Our patented IWS Biometric Engine® (BE) is the most accurate and fastest biometrics matching engine in the industry, capable of our patented fusion of multiple biometrics. Part of our heritage is in law enforcement having built the first statewide digital booking platform for United States local law enforcement - and more than three decades of experience in the challenging government sector creating biometric smart cards and logical access for millions of individuals. We are a "biometrics first" company, leveraging your unique human characteristics to provide unparalleled accuracy to identify you while protecting your identity. Please visit www.iwsinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "if," "should" and "will" and similar expressions as they relate to ImageWare Systems, Inc. are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. ImageWare may from time to time update publicly announced projections, but it is not obligated to do so. Any projections of future results of operations should not be construed in any manner as a guarantee that such results will in fact occur. These projections are subject to change and could differ materially from final reported results. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, see "Risk Factors" in ImageWare's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and its other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they are made.

Media Contact: Investor Relations: Jessica Belair Terri MacInnis, VP of IR ImageWare Systems, Inc. Bibicoff + MacInnis, Inc. (310) 717-0877 (818) 379-8500 x2 [email protected] [email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/imageware-hosts-q3-results-investor-conference-call-301166711.html

SOURCE ImageWare Systems, Inc.