Mckesson Corp (MCK) EVP & CFO Britt J. Vitalone Sold $1 million of Shares

EVP & CFO of Mckesson Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Britt J. Vitalone (insider trades) sold 6,324 shares of MCK on 11/04/2020 at an average price of $165 a share. The total sale was $1 million.

McKesson Corp provides medicines, pharmaceutical supplies, information and care management products and services across the healthcare industry. It operates with two segments namely McKesson Distribution Solutions and McKesson Technology Solutions. McKesson Corp has a market cap of $27.45 billion; its shares were traded at around $170.95 with a P/E ratio of 12.99 and P/S ratio of 0.12. The dividend yield of McKesson Corp stocks is 0.97%. McKesson Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 3.60% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with McKesson Corp. .

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP & CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of MCK stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $165. The price of the stock has increased by 3.61% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Christine M Jacobs sold 1,157 shares of MCK stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $160. The price of the stock has increased by 6.84% since.

