  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
JulieYoung789
Julie Young
Articles (1512) 

US Indexes Close Higher Again Thursday

Nasdaq gains 2.59%

November 06, 2020 | About: ROKU +11.02% BIGC -7.07% PTON +3.14% SQ +11.2% UBER +5.31% TREE +0.32% POTX +12.84% UPWK -1.05% ALTM -7.45% TLRY +21.23% QC +0%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 28,390.18 on Thursday with a gain of 542.52 points or 1.95%. The S&P 500 closed at 3,510.45 for a gain of 67.01 points or 1.95%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 11,890.93 for a gain of 300.15 points or 2.59%. The VIX Volatility Index was lower at 27.58 for a loss of 1.99 points or -6.73%

Thursday's Market Movers

U.S. indexes closed higher Thursday, adding to the strong start for November and the election week rally. The Fed kept interest rates at 0% to 0.25%. It also said it would continue to be proactive in using tools it has available.

On the earnings calendar:

  • Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU): Revenue of $451.7 million increased 73.1% year over year and beat estimates by $83.62 million. Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.09 beat estimates by $0.50.
  • BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) EPS beat estimates by $0.18.
  • Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) EPS beat estimates by $0.09.
  • Square (NYSE:SQ) EPS beat estimates by $0.18.
  • Uber (NYSE:UBER) missed EPS estimates by $0.02.
  • LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) EPS missed estimates by $0.13.

Across the board, the following posted gains:

In other news:

  • 751,000 Americans filed for jobless claims, down from 758,000. Continuing jobless claims decreased to 7.285 million from 7.823 million.
  • Unit labor costs decreased -8.9% in the third quarter. Nonfarm productivity increased 4.9%.
  • The Treasury held auctions for four-week bills at a rate of 0.080% and eight-week bills at a rate of 0.085%.
  • Freddie Mac released its weekly mortgage market survey. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 2.78%, down from 2.81%. The 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 2.32%, unchanged from the previous week.
  • Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he would try to make economic stimulus a priority for action this year.
  • The Justice department has filed an antitrust lawsuit pertaining to Visa's (V) acquisition of Plaid.

Small-Cap Stocks

In small-caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 1,660.05 for a gain of 44.96 points or 2.78%. The S&P 600 closed at 934.94 for a gain of 25.40 points or 2.79%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 11,754.12 for a gain of 290.71 points or 2.54%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 7,433.66 for a gain of 208.73 points or 2.89%.

Other Notable Indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,037.13 for a gain of 55.34 points or 2.79%; the S&P 100 at 1,621.23 for a gain of 31.11 points or 1.96%; the Nasdaq 100 at 12,078.07 for a gain of 301.05 points or 2.56%; the Russell 3000 at 2,068.46 for a gain of 41.91 points or 2.07%; the Russell 1000 at 1,962.62 for a gain of 38.93 points or 2.02%; the Wilshire 5000 at 36,122.54 for a gain of 713.05 points or 2.01%; and the Dow Jones US Select Dividend Index at 618.95 for a gain of 14.19 points or 2.35%.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author:

Julie Young
Julie Young is a financial writer with comprehensive experience in the financial services industry. She writes about investments, investment products, financial market news and economic trends. Julie has a Master of Science in finance from Boston College and a Bachelor of Science in finance from the University of Arkansas.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Julie Young

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)