Benchmark Wealth Management, LLC Buys JANUS DETROIT STR, Microsoft Corp, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Sells Exxon Mobil Corp

November 06, 2020 | About: VNLA +0.06% MSFT +3.19% SPIP +0.03% IYK +1.41% VOE +2.48% IJK +2.6% XOM -0.18%

Investment company Benchmark Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys JANUS DETROIT STR, Microsoft Corp, SPDR SERIES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, sells Exxon Mobil Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Benchmark Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Benchmark Wealth Management, LLC owns 47 stocks with a total value of $126 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Benchmark Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/benchmark+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Benchmark Wealth Management, LLC
  1. PIMCO ETF TRUST (MINT) - 290,217 shares, 23.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.60%
  2. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VUG) - 94,503 shares, 17.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.03%
  3. VANGUARD WHITEHALL (VYM) - 174,114 shares, 11.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.33%
  4. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 155,383 shares, 10.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.85%
  5. VANGUARD SPECIALIZ (VIG) - 47,447 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.84%
New Purchase: JANUS DETROIT STR (VNLA)

Benchmark Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in JANUS DETROIT STR. The purchase prices were between $50.18 and $50.44, with an estimated average price of $50.36. The stock is now traded at around $50.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 13,913 shares as of .

New Purchase: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Benchmark Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $223.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,958 shares as of .

New Purchase: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPIP)

Benchmark Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $30.15 and $31.13, with an estimated average price of $30.74. The stock is now traded at around $30.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 7,895 shares as of .

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IYK)

Benchmark Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $127.29 and $153.77, with an estimated average price of $142.48. The stock is now traded at around $153.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of .

New Purchase: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOE)

Benchmark Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $93.59 and $106.12, with an estimated average price of $101.25. The stock is now traded at around $108.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,095 shares as of .

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IJK)

Benchmark Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $55.32 and $62.55, with an estimated average price of $59.38. The stock is now traded at around $65.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 844 shares as of .

Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Benchmark Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $34.28 and $44.97, with an estimated average price of $40.9.



