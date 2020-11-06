Benchmark Wealth Management, LLC Buys JANUS DETROIT STR, Microsoft Corp, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Sells Exxon Mobil Corp

Investment company Benchmark Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys JANUS DETROIT STR, Microsoft Corp, SPDR SERIES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, sells Exxon Mobil Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Benchmark Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Benchmark Wealth Management, LLC owns 47 stocks with a total value of $126 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: VNLA, MSFT, SPIP, IYK, VOE, IJK,
- Added Positions: MINT, BND, VYM,
- Reduced Positions: VUG, JKG, VB, VTV, JKD, VIG, VCSH, VONG, IVOO, VO, VTIP, VEU, VONV, VTWO,
- Sold Out: XOM,
- PIMCO ETF TRUST (MINT) - 290,217 shares, 23.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.60%
- VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VUG) - 94,503 shares, 17.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.03%
- VANGUARD WHITEHALL (VYM) - 174,114 shares, 11.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.33%
- Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 155,383 shares, 10.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.85%
- VANGUARD SPECIALIZ (VIG) - 47,447 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.84%
Benchmark Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in JANUS DETROIT STR. The purchase prices were between $50.18 and $50.44, with an estimated average price of $50.36. The stock is now traded at around $50.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 13,913 shares as of .New Purchase: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Benchmark Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $223.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,958 shares as of .New Purchase: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPIP)
Benchmark Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $30.15 and $31.13, with an estimated average price of $30.74. The stock is now traded at around $30.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 7,895 shares as of .New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IYK)
Benchmark Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $127.29 and $153.77, with an estimated average price of $142.48. The stock is now traded at around $153.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of .New Purchase: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOE)
Benchmark Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $93.59 and $106.12, with an estimated average price of $101.25. The stock is now traded at around $108.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,095 shares as of .New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IJK)
Benchmark Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $55.32 and $62.55, with an estimated average price of $59.38. The stock is now traded at around $65.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 844 shares as of .Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Benchmark Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $34.28 and $44.97, with an estimated average price of $40.9.
