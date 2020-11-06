Sunstock, Inc. Initiates Process of Uplisting to OTCQB Venture Market

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunstock, Inc. (OTC PINK: SSOK), involved in the buying, selling and distribution of precious metals, today announces its intent to uplist to the OTCQB® Venture Market. The Company has retained legal counsel to begin the process and believes it meets all the requirements for a successful uplisting.



The OTCQB tier consists of entrepreneurial and development-stage companies that meet a minimum bid price test, are current in their financial reporting, and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Eligible companies may not be in bankruptcy. Reaching the Venture Market typically results in improved transparency to shareholders, greater liquidity and increased awareness among broker dealers.

“Uplisting will position us to achieve faster growth and exposure to institutional investors,” stated Sunstock CEO Jason Chang. “This is an important and timely milestone in our business development, given the current political environment. Listing on the OTCQB will help us build greater credibility as we continue investing in precious metals to hedge against economic uncertainty or inflation.”

Sunstock acquires mineral rights and gold mining assets, providing shareholders the opportunity to capture value in the precious metals sector without incurring many of the costs and risks associated with actual mining operations. Management believes that global monetary policies may cause an increase in inflation, a possibility compounded by uncertainty over the 2020 U.S. presidential election and the next administration’s economic policies.

“As we proceed through the application process, we will continue to acquire inventory that supports our business model and increases shareholder value,” stated Chang. “We look forward to the liquidity and long-term growth stability this uplisting can provide and will keep the investment community aware of our progress.”

To view the Company’s recent acquisition and general operations announcements, visit http://compliance-sec.com/secfilings/company/sunstock/press-release.html

About Sunstock, Inc.

Sunstock, Inc. (OTC PINK: SSOK) is involved in the distribution of precious metals, primarily gold. The Company pursues a “ground to coin” strategy, whereby uses its wholesale and retail channels to sell these precious metals primarily through their own branded coins. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.SunstockInc.com

Contact:

Mr. Jason Chang, CEO

[email protected]

916-860-9622

www.SunstockInc.com