Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) EVP & COO Gerard H Gifford Sold $1.1 million of Shares

November 06, 2020 | About: CCK -0.09%

EVP & COO of Crown Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Gerard H Gifford (insider trades) sold 11,000 shares of CCK on 11/05/2020 at an average price of $96.55 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.

Crown Holdings Inc is one of the world's largest producer of metal packaging products. The company manufactures beverage cans, metal food cans, and closures as well as aerosol cans. It operates mainly in US and Europe. Crown Holdings Inc has a market cap of $12.92 billion; its shares were traded at around $95.87 with a P/E ratio of 25.10 and P/S ratio of 1.14. Crown Holdings Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 8.00% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Crown Holdings Inc the business predictability rank of 5-star. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Crown Holdings Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Richard H Fearon bought 1,000 shares of CCK stock on 10/26/2020 at the average price of $88.17. The price of the stock has increased by 8.73% since.
  • EVP & COO Gerard H Gifford sold 11,000 shares of CCK stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $96.55. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.7% since.
  • VP and Corporate Controller David A. Beaver sold 800 shares of CCK stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $88.56. The price of the stock has increased by 8.25% since.

For the complete insider trading history of CCK, click here

.

