Novagold Resources Inc (NG) President and CEO Gregory A. Lang Sold $1.1 million of Shares

November 06, 2020 | About: NG -1.14%

President and CEO of Novagold Resources Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Gregory A. Lang (insider trades) sold 95,641 shares of NG on 11/05/2020 at an average price of $11.3 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.

Novagold Resources Inc is a mineral exploration company operating in the gold mining industry, focused on advancing permitting of the Donlin Gold project in Alaska. The Company also has interest in the Galore Creek project in British Columbia, Canada. Novagold Resources Inc has a market cap of $3.73 billion; its shares were traded at around $11.37 . Novagold Resources Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 6.50% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Novagold Resources Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 95,641 shares of NG stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $11.3. The price of the stock has increased by 0.62% since.
  • President and CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 91,723 shares of NG stock on 10/15/2020 at the average price of $11. The price of the stock has increased by 3.36% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Kalidas V Madhavpeddi sold 69,938 shares of NG stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $10.45. The price of the stock has increased by 8.8% since.

For the complete insider trading history of NG, click here

.

