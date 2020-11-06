Netstreit Corp (NTST) President and CEO Mark Manheimer Bought $67,354 of Shares

President and CEO of Netstreit Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mark Manheimer (insider trades) bought 3,767 shares of NTST on 11/05/2020 at an average price of $17.88 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $67,354.

Netstreit Corp has a market cap of $494.950 million; its shares were traded at around $17.69 with and P/S ratio of 13.22. The dividend yield of Netstreit Corp stocks is 0.55%. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Netstreit Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

