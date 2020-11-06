  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Willamette Valley Vineyards Announces Annual Cash Dividend for Series A Redeemable Preferred Stock (NASDAQ: WVVIP)

November 06, 2020 | About: NAS:WVVI +0.16%

PR Newswire

SALEM, Ore., Nov. 6, 2020

SALEM, Ore., Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ: WVVI), a leading Oregon producer of Pinot Noir, today declared a cash dividend of $.22 per share on its Series A Redeemable Preferred stock (NASDAQ: WVVIP), payable on December 31, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 7, 2020. Shares issues by the Company after January 1, 2020 will receive a prorated dividend based on their issue date.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. is headquartered at its Estate Vineyard near Salem, Oregon. The Company's common stock is traded on NASDAQ (WVVI). For more information, visit Willamette Valley Vineyard's website at: wvv.com

Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are identified by such words and phrases as "expects," "thinks," "believes," "anticipates" and words of similar import. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ materially from those projected. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: availability of financing for growth, availability of adequate supply of high quality grapes, successful performance of internal operations, impact of competition, changes in wine broker or distributor relations or performance, impact of possible adverse weather conditions, impact of smoke or wildfires, impact of reduction in grape quality or supply due to disease, impact of governmental regulatory decisions and other risks.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/willamette-valley-vineyards-announces-annual-cash-dividend-for-series-a-redeemable-preferred-stock-nasdaq-wvvip-301168037.html

SOURCE Willamette Valley Vineyards


