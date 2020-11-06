University Of Texas Investment Managment Co Buys Castle Biosciences Inc, TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc, Coherus BioSciences Inc, Sells Amgen Inc, Stryker Corp, Square Inc

Austin, TX, based Investment company University Of Texas Investment Managment Co (Current Portfolio) buys Castle Biosciences Inc, TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc, Coherus BioSciences Inc, Phreesia Inc, ISHARES GOLD TRUST, sells Amgen Inc, Stryker Corp, Square Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, University Of Texas Investment Managment Co. As of 2020Q3, University Of Texas Investment Managment Co owns 22 stocks with a total value of $44 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CSTL, TFFP, CHRS, PHR, IAU, DIS, HD, ORCL, ACWI, EW, SRE, DHR, NKE, BRO,

CSTL, TFFP, CHRS, PHR, IAU, DIS, HD, ORCL, ACWI, EW, SRE, DHR, NKE, BRO, Sold Out: AMGN, SYK, SQ,

For the details of UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS INVESTMENT MANAGMENT CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/university+of+texas+investment+managment+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VT) - 181,506 shares, 33.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03% Castle Biosciences Inc (CSTL) - 245,527 shares, 28.79% of the total portfolio. New Position Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 32,000 shares, 10.41% of the total portfolio. TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc (TFFP) - 220,666 shares, 9.29% of the total portfolio. New Position Soliton Inc (SOLY) - 425,000 shares, 7.40% of the total portfolio.

University Of Texas Investment Managment Co initiated holding in Castle Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.47 and $52.03, with an estimated average price of $44.45. The stock is now traded at around $51.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 28.79%. The holding were 245,527 shares as of .

University Of Texas Investment Managment Co initiated holding in TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.86 and $18.47, with an estimated average price of $11.23. The stock is now traded at around $15.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.29%. The holding were 220,666 shares as of .

University Of Texas Investment Managment Co initiated holding in Coherus BioSciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.41 and $19.89, with an estimated average price of $18.6. The stock is now traded at around $16.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 41,036 shares as of .

University Of Texas Investment Managment Co initiated holding in Phreesia Inc. The purchase prices were between $27 and $33.05, with an estimated average price of $29.78. The stock is now traded at around $40.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 15,351 shares as of .

University Of Texas Investment Managment Co initiated holding in ISHARES GOLD TRUST. The purchase prices were between $16.92 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $18.26. The stock is now traded at around $18.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 6,400 shares as of .

University Of Texas Investment Managment Co initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $112.18 and $135.54, with an estimated average price of $124.91. The stock is now traded at around $127.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 800 shares as of .

University Of Texas Investment Managment Co sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $234.65 and $260.95, with an estimated average price of $247.91.

University Of Texas Investment Managment Co sold out a holding in Stryker Corp. The sale prices were between $177.77 and $215.81, with an estimated average price of $194.27.

University Of Texas Investment Managment Co sold out a holding in Square Inc. The sale prices were between $113.39 and $166.66, with an estimated average price of $140.85.