NEA Management Company, LLC Buys Akouos Inc, Verona Pharma PLC, Geron Corp, Sells Sprout Social Inc, Mersana Therapeutics Inc, Cloudflare Inc

Timonium, MD, based Investment company NEA Management Company, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Akouos Inc, Verona Pharma PLC, Geron Corp, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc, DZS Inc, sells Sprout Social Inc, Mersana Therapeutics Inc, Cloudflare Inc, CRISPR Therapeutics AG, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, NEA Management Company, LLC. As of 2020Q3, NEA Management Company, LLC owns 48 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: AKUS, GERN, AVEO, TLFP, DKNG, ALTR,
- Added Positions: VRNA, GNCA,
- Reduced Positions: SPT, MRSN, NET, CRSP, SENS, SNSS,
- Sold Out: VPA1, DZSI, RIGL,
These are the top 5 holdings of NEA Management Company, LLC
- Sprout Social Inc (SPT) - 5,596,080 shares, 10.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.14%
- Allakos Inc (ALLK) - 2,268,188 shares, 8.84% of the total portfolio.
- Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC (ADAP) - 17,082,611 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio.
- CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) - 1,590,002 shares, 6.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.95%
- Oyster Point Pharma Inc (OYST) - 5,925,287 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio.
NEA Management Company, LLC initiated holding in Akouos Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.3 and $26.92, with an estimated average price of $22.22. The stock is now traded at around $19.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.7%. The holding were 4,298,488 shares as of .New Purchase: Geron Corp (GERN)
NEA Management Company, LLC initiated holding in Geron Corp. The purchase prices were between $1.59 and $2.19, with an estimated average price of $1.85. The stock is now traded at around $1.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 13,461,538 shares as of .New Purchase: AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc (AVEO)
NEA Management Company, LLC initiated holding in AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.16 and $6.26, with an estimated average price of $4.94. The stock is now traded at around $5.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 3,952,958 shares as of .New Purchase: DZS Inc (TLFP)
NEA Management Company, LLC initiated holding in DZS Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.4 and $9.65, with an estimated average price of $8.45. The stock is now traded at around $10.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 956,255 shares as of .New Purchase: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)
NEA Management Company, LLC initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.5 and $58.84, with an estimated average price of $38.76. The stock is now traded at around $42.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 23,902 shares as of .New Purchase: Altair Engineering Inc (ALTR)
NEA Management Company, LLC initiated holding in Altair Engineering Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.02 and $43.31, with an estimated average price of $40.21. The stock is now traded at around $50.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 11,977 shares as of .Added: Verona Pharma PLC (VRNA)
NEA Management Company, LLC added to a holding in Verona Pharma PLC by 318.85%. The purchase prices were between $4.45 and $10.2, with an estimated average price of $6.87. The stock is now traded at around $5.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 5,108,563 shares as of .Added: Genocea Biosciences Inc (GNCA)
NEA Management Company, LLC added to a holding in Genocea Biosciences Inc by 43.61%. The purchase prices were between $1.81 and $5.53, with an estimated average price of $2.61. The stock is now traded at around $2.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 10,376,936 shares as of .Sold Out: AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc (VPA1)
NEA Management Company, LLC sold out a holding in AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $3.58 and $5.5, with an estimated average price of $4.22.Sold Out: DZS Inc (DZSI)
NEA Management Company, LLC sold out a holding in DZS Inc. The sale prices were between $8.49 and $11.67, with an estimated average price of $10.04.Sold Out: Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc (RIGL)
NEA Management Company, LLC sold out a holding in Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $1.78 and $4.13, with an estimated average price of $2.44.
