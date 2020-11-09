  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
James Li
James Li
Articles (1369)  | Author's Website |

Berkshire's Top Holdings Post Investment Gains in the 3rd Quarter

Insurance conglomerate releases quarterly results as Dow hits new intraday high

November 09, 2020 | About: BRK.A +7.36% BRK.B +7.63% AAPL +0.09% KO +7.18% PFE +9.3% BNTX +14.4%

On Monday, shares of Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)'s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) soared over 5% on the heels of the Omaha, Nebraska-based insurance conglomerate recording record share repurchases during the third quarter, coupled with strong gains in the equity portfolio's top holdings.

Buffett's conglomerate purchased approximately $2.55 billion worth of Class A stock and approximately $6.71 billion in Class B stock, smashing the UBS estimate of quarterly share repurchases of just $3.2 billion total. Additionally, the $9.26 billion worth of share repurchases topped the second-quarter total share repurchases of approximately $5.1 billion.

6dbac319ddd9f82dea9d4b6147438de2.png

Operating earnings decline but investment gains skyrocket

Berkshire reported operating earnings of $5.478 billion, down over 30% from third-quarter 2019 as the coronavirus pandemic negatively impacted the conglomerate's businesses, primarily in manufacturing, service and retail. Despite this, investment gains soared over 82% year over year to $30.137 billion, driven by gains in the equity portfolio's top holdings.

3282d61c52c18ef52104517c400c36fc.png

Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), the top holding of Berkshire, increased approximately 2% on Monday, adding to its over 25% rally during the third quarter. Likewise, Coca-Cola Co. (NYSE:KO) gained over 10% during the third quarter.

509b6e9426d3128d3e4e77268c9a6f48.png

Markets start new week with a bang as Dow hits record intraday high

The Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a new all-time record intraday high of 29,933.83, just shy of the 30,000 milestone and up 1,610.43 points from last Friday's close of 28,323.40 on the heels of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) and BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) announcing that their candidate vaccine prevented with an over 90% effective rate the Covid-19 virus in participants without evidence of prior infection in the companies' first interim efficacy analysis. Dr. Albert Bourla, CEO of the New York-based drug manufacturer, called the observation "a great day for science and humanity."

Shares of Pfizer and BioNTech each soared over 7% on the news. Based on its current price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.09, Pfizer is fairly valued according to GuruFocus' unique valuation method.

35ea12d25df96eeaf21a40c44ac76257.png

Disclosure: Long Apple.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Also check out:

About the author:

James Li
I am an editorial researcher at GuruFocus. I have a Master's in Finance from SMU, and I enjoy writing reports on financial trends and investor portfolios. Follow me on Twitter at @JamesLiGuru!

Visit James Li's Website


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by James Li

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)