2020 Iron Bowl announces BBVA USA as its new presenting sponsor

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BBVA USA has announced that it has become the 2020 sponsor of the annual and historic Iron Bowl matchup between the University of Alabama and Auburn University football teams.

BBVA USA, whose headquarters are in Birmingham, Ala., will have various assets included in the sponsorship, including naming rights, logo display, and a community initiative that is tied to the game itself. The initiative, named the Virtual Iron Bowl, will be used to benefit Children's of Alabama, and will give a few fans a chance at safely attending this year's matchup on November 28.

"The bank's sponsorship of the 2020 Iron Bowl not only shows its dedication to the Alabama market and its traditions, but its commitment to creating opportunities for the communities in which it resides," said BBVA USA East Region Executive Lee Smith. "That includes supporting organizations like Children's of Alabama that provide crucial services to children in need. When BBVA USA sponsors an event or initiative, we want to incorporate more than logos and naming rights. We want to leverage our sponsorship to benefit our communities."

The Virtual Iron Bowl allows people in Alabama and around the country to get "tickets" starting $1 at bbvausa.com/ironbowl. The Virtual Iron Bowl will allow fans of either team to show their spirit for either Alabama or Auburn, essentially creating a race for which fanbase can donate the most, and adding a fun, charitable aspect to the rivalry.

All money used on Virtual Iron Bowl "tickets" will be given to Children's of Alabama for general operations and patient care. In addition, three donors will be chosen at random to attend the actual game.

Fans can begin purchasing their Virtual Iron Bowl tickets on November 9. While winners will be announced on November 25, donations can be made until November 29.

"We are thrilled to partner with BBVA on the Virtual Iron Bowl this year," said Emily Bridges, Children's of Alabama Community Development Coordinator. "The generosity from fans supporting this event will allow Children's to continue providing the highest level of care to ill and injured children from across our state. We are incredibly thankful to BBVA for including us in the 2020 Iron Bowl and for highlighting the impact of the hospital alongside such a time-honored event."

Slated to be held each year in late November, the Iron Bowl features the University of Alabama Crimson Tide and the Auburn University Tigers football teams. The series first started in 1893 when the two teams faced off in Birmingham, and has been held each year since 1948. This year's game is set to be held in Tuscaloosa, Ala., at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

BBVA USA has a rich track record of leveraging its sports collaborations as a way to support its communities, as it recently announced that it will serve as the presenting sponsor of The World Games 2022 Volunteer Program , adding a hometown supporter with a global presence to the upcoming international sports competition.

In addition, the bank gave Birmingham its first live NBA action in 12 years when it brought the BBVA Iron City Showdown to town in 2018, fully funding basketball court refurbishments near Legion Field in celebration of the game.

In 2014, the BBVA Foundation also gave $1.5 million for the construction of BBVA Field on the University of Alabama at Birmingham's campus . Officials from the bank and the university later celebrated the final phase of construction in 2015 with a public debut that gave attendees a close-up look at the playing surface.

About BBVA

BBVA Group

BBVA (NYSE: BBVA) is a customer-centric global financial services group founded in 1857. The Group has a strong leadership position in the Spanish market, is the largest financial institution in Mexico, it has leading franchises in South America and the Sunbelt Region of the United States. It is also the leading shareholder in Turkey's Garanti BBVA. Its purpose is to bring the age of opportunities to everyone, based on our customers' real needs: provide the best solutions, helping them make the best financial decisions, through an easy and convenient experience. The institution rests on solid values: Customer comes first, we think big and we are one team. Its responsible banking model aspires to achieve a more inclusive and sustainable society.

BBVA USA

In the U.S., BBVA is a Sunbelt-based financial institution that operates 637 branches, including 328 in Texas, 88 in Alabama, 63 in Arizona, 61 in California, 43 in Florida, 37 in Colorado and 17 in New Mexico. The bank ranks among the top 25 largest U.S. commercial banks based on deposit market share and ranks among the largest banks in Alabama (2nd), Texas (4th) and Arizona (6th). In the U.S., BBVA has been recognized as one of the leading small business lenders by the Small Business Administration (SBA) and ranked 14th nationally in terms of dollar volume of SBA loans originated in fiscal year 2019.

Children's of Alabama

Since 1911, Children's of Alabama has provided specialized medical care for ill and injured children, offering inpatient and outpatient services throughout central Alabama. Ranked among the best pediatric medical centers in the nation by U.S. News & World Report, Children's provided care for youngsters from every county in Alabama and 42 other states last year, representing more than 684,000 outpatient visits and more than 15,000 inpatient admissions. With more than 3.5 million square feet, Children's is one of the largest pediatric medical facilities in the United States. It is a private, not-for-profit medical center that serves as the teaching hospital for the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) pediatric medicine, surgery, psychiatry, research and residency programs. The medical staff consists of UAB faculty and Children's of Alabama's full-time physicians as well as private practicing community physicians.

