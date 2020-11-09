Honeywell International Inc (HON) President & CEO, PMT Rajeev Gautam Sold $5.4 million of Shares

President & CEO, PMT of Honeywell International Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Rajeev Gautam (insider trades) sold 29,606 shares of HON on 11/05/2020 at an average price of $182.35 a share. The total sale was $5.4 million.

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified technology and manufacturing company serving customers with aerospace products and services, energy efficient products and solutions, specialty chemicals, electronic, refining and petrochemicals. Honeywell International Inc has a market cap of $138.23 billion; its shares were traded at around $196.99 with a P/E ratio of 28.26 and P/S ratio of 4.24. The dividend yield of Honeywell International Inc stocks is 1.84%. Honeywell International Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 11.40% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Honeywell International Inc the business predictability rank of 3-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

