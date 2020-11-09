Ttec Holdings Inc (TTEC) EVP, CRO Judi Hand Sold $1.6 million of Shares

EVP, CRO of Ttec Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Judi Hand (insider trades) sold 25,051 shares of TTEC on 11/05/2020 at an average price of $63 a share. The total sale was $1.6 million.

TTEC Holdings Inc is engaged in designing and managing customers front-to-back office processes, offering sales and marketing solutions, developing customer engagement strategies and leveraging communication. TTEC Holdings Inc has a market cap of $2.84 billion; its shares were traded at around $60.73 with a P/E ratio of 28.67 and P/S ratio of 1.56. The dividend yield of TTEC Holdings Inc stocks is 1.24%. TTEC Holdings Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 5.50% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated TTEC Holdings Inc the business predictability rank of 5-star. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with TTEC Holdings Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

