Paychex Inc (PAYX) CEO & President Martin Mucci Sold $6.8 million of Shares

CEO & President of Paychex Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Martin Mucci (insider trades) sold 75,000 shares of PAYX on 11/10/2020 at an average price of $91.24 a share. The total sale was $6.8 million.

Paychex Inc operates in payroll outsourcing industry. The company provides integrated payroll, human resource, insurance, and benefits outsourcing solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. Paychex Inc has a market cap of $32.82 billion; its shares were traded at around $91.29 with a P/E ratio of 31.48 and P/S ratio of 8.27. The dividend yield of Paychex Inc stocks is 2.73%. Paychex Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 7.60% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Paychex Inc the business predictability rank of 4.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Paychex Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO & President Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of PAYX stock on 10/12/2020 at the average price of $83.11. The price of the stock has increased by 9.84% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

Sr. Vice President, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 216,818 shares of PAYX stock on 10/16/2020 at the average price of $83.72. The price of the stock has increased by 9.04% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

CLO, Secretary Stephanie L Schaeffer sold 49,091 shares of PAYX stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $92.09. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.87% since.

Sr. Vice President Michael E Gioja sold 10,891 shares of PAYX stock on 10/26/2020 at the average price of $81.91. The price of the stock has increased by 11.45% since.

Sr. VP of Sales Mark Anthony Bottini sold 58,901 shares of PAYX stock on 10/26/2020 at the average price of $82.2. The price of the stock has increased by 11.06% since.

CLO, Secretary Stephanie L Schaeffer sold 51,606 shares of PAYX stock on 10/22/2020 at the average price of $84. The price of the stock has increased by 8.68% since.

