  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Paychex Inc (PAYX) CEO & President Martin Mucci Sold $6.8 million of Shares

November 10, 2020 | About: PAYX +0.77%

CEO & President of Paychex Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Martin Mucci (insider trades) sold 75,000 shares of PAYX on 11/10/2020 at an average price of $91.24 a share. The total sale was $6.8 million.

Paychex Inc operates in payroll outsourcing industry. The company provides integrated payroll, human resource, insurance, and benefits outsourcing solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. Paychex Inc has a market cap of $32.82 billion; its shares were traded at around $91.29 with a P/E ratio of 31.48 and P/S ratio of 8.27. The dividend yield of Paychex Inc stocks is 2.73%. Paychex Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 7.60% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Paychex Inc the business predictability rank of 4.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Paychex Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO & President Martin Mucci sold 75,000 shares of PAYX stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $91.24. The price of the stock has increased by 0.05% since.
  • CEO & President Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of PAYX stock on 10/12/2020 at the average price of $83.11. The price of the stock has increased by 9.84% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • Sr. Vice President, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 216,818 shares of PAYX stock on 10/16/2020 at the average price of $83.72. The price of the stock has increased by 9.04% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • CLO, Secretary Stephanie L Schaeffer sold 49,091 shares of PAYX stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $92.09. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.87% since.
  • Sr. Vice President Michael E Gioja sold 10,891 shares of PAYX stock on 10/26/2020 at the average price of $81.91. The price of the stock has increased by 11.45% since.
  • Sr. VP of Sales Mark Anthony Bottini sold 58,901 shares of PAYX stock on 10/26/2020 at the average price of $82.2. The price of the stock has increased by 11.06% since.
  • CLO, Secretary Stephanie L Schaeffer sold 51,606 shares of PAYX stock on 10/22/2020 at the average price of $84. The price of the stock has increased by 8.68% since.

For the complete insider trading history of PAYX, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)