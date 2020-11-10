Summit Therapeutics Inc (SMMT) CEO Robert W Duggan Bought $47 million of Shares

CEO of Summit Therapeutics Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Robert W Duggan (insider trades) bought 14,071,856 shares of SMMT on 11/06/2020 at an average price of $3.34 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $47 million.

Summit Therapeutics PLC is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel medicines for indications for which there are no existing or only inadequate therapies. Summit Therapeutics Inc has a market cap of $1.14 billion; its shares were traded at around $3.38 with and P/S ratio of 35.96. GuruFocus has detected 5 severe warning signs with Summit Therapeutics Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

