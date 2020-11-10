Idexx Laboratories Inc (IDXX) Executive VP & CFO Brian P Mckeon Sold $4.8 million of Shares

Executive VP & CFO of Idexx Laboratories Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Brian P Mckeon (insider trades) sold 10,000 shares of IDXX on 11/06/2020 at an average price of $476.25 a share. The total sale was $4.8 million.

IDEXX Laboratories Inc develops, manufactures and distributes products and provide services for companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. IDEXX Laboratories Inc has a market cap of $37.64 billion; its shares were traded at around $441.23 with a P/E ratio of 76.86 and P/S ratio of 14.77. IDEXX Laboratories Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 14.80% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated IDEXX Laboratories Inc the business predictability rank of 5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

President & CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 5,206 shares of IDXX stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $469.31. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.98% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

Executive VP & CFO Brian P Mckeon sold 10,000 shares of IDXX stock on 11/06/2020 at the average price of $476.25. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.35% since.

Executive VP & CFO Brian P Mckeon sold 36,216 shares of IDXX stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $471.44. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.41% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Jonathan W Ayers sold 6,470 shares of IDXX stock on 11/06/2020 at the average price of $470.01. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.12% since.

Executive Vice President Nimrata Hunt sold 2,098 shares of IDXX stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $470.08. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.14% since.

Director Jonathan W Ayers sold 26,574 shares of IDXX stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $469.2. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.96% since.

Executive Vice President Michael Lane sold 1,304 shares of IDXX stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $443. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.4% since.

Director Jonathan W Ayers sold 20,432 shares of IDXX stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $438.43. The price of the stock has increased by 0.64% since.

For the complete insider trading history of IDXX, click here