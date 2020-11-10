Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL) President and CEO Rene A. Lacerte Sold $20.6 million of Shares

President and CEO of Bill.com Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Rene A. Lacerte (insider trades) sold 214,781 shares of BILL on 11/09/2020 at an average price of $96.04 a share. The total sale was $20.6 million.

Bill.com Holdings Inc has a market cap of $7.75 billion; its shares were traded at around $95.50 with and P/S ratio of 27.86.

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 214,781 shares of BILL stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $96.04. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.56% since.

President and CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of BILL stock on 10/15/2020 at the average price of $117.09. The price of the stock has decreased by 18.44% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO John R. Rettig sold 15,000 shares of BILL stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $99.33. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.86% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Steven F Piaker sold 5,500 shares of BILL stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $95.57. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.07% since.

Chief Experience Officer Bora Chung sold 22,500 shares of BILL stock on 10/22/2020 at the average price of $110.4. The price of the stock has decreased by 13.5% since.

General Counsel & CCO Rajesh A. Aji sold 6,000 shares of BILL stock on 10/13/2020 at the average price of $118.15. The price of the stock has decreased by 19.17% since.

