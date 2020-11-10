Centene Corp (CNC) EVP, Markets & Products Kenneth A Burdick Sold $2.5 million of Shares

EVP, Markets & Products of Centene Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Kenneth A Burdick (insider trades) sold 35,000 shares of CNC on 11/09/2020 at an average price of $70.16 a share. The total sale was $2.5 million.

Centene Corp offers healthcare plans to United States government sponsored healthcare programs. The company primarily focuses on uninsured individuals and helps them access care facilities, and social services through government subsidized programs. Centene Corp has a market cap of $41.24 billion; its shares were traded at around $71.12 with a P/E ratio of 19.80 and P/S ratio of 0.38. Centene Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 23.90% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Centene Corp the business predictability rank of 3-star. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Centene Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman, President & CEO Michael F Neidorff sold 300,000 shares of CNC stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $70.12. The price of the stock has increased by 1.43% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, M&A & Chief Strategy Ofcr Jesse N Hunter sold 22,500 shares of CNC stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $70. The price of the stock has increased by 1.6% since.

EVP, Markets & Products Kenneth A Burdick sold 35,000 shares of CNC stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $70.16. The price of the stock has increased by 1.37% since.

EVP, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of CNC stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $67. The price of the stock has increased by 6.15% since.

Director Robert K Ditmore sold 33,334 shares of CNC stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $65.11. The price of the stock has increased by 9.23% since.

EVP, Markets & Products Kenneth A Burdick sold 35,000 shares of CNC stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $62.02. The price of the stock has increased by 14.67% since.

