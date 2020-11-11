  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Viomi Technology Co., Ltd to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Wednesday, November 25, 2020

November 11, 2020 | About: VIOT -1.76%

Earnings Call Scheduled for 7:30 a.m. ET on November 25, 2020

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (“Viomi” or the “Company”) ( VIOT), a leading IoT @ Home technology company in China, today announced that it will report its third quarter 2020 unaudited financial results on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, before the open of the U.S. markets.

The Company’s management will host an earnings conference call at 7:30 AM U.S. Eastern Time on November 25, 2020 (8:30 PM Beijing/Hong Kong time on November 25, 2020).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States (toll free):+1-888-346-8982
International:+1-412-902-4272
Hong Kong (toll free):800-905-945
Hong Kong:+852-3018-4992
Mainland China (toll free):400-120-1203
Conference ID:10149971

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.viomi.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible by phone one hour after the conclusion of the live call at the following numbers, until December 2, 2020:

United States:+1-877-344-7529
International:+1-412-317-0088
Replay Access Code:10149971

About Viomi Technology

Viomi’s mission is to redefine the future home via the concept of IoT @ Home.

Viomi has developed a unique IoT @ Home platform consisting an ecosystem of innovative IoT-enabled smart home products, together with a suite of complementary consumable products and value-added businesses. This platform provides an attractive entry point into the consumer home, enabling consumers to intelligently interact with a broad portfolio of IoT products in an intuitive and human-like manner to make daily life more convenient, efficient and enjoyable, while allowing Viomi to grow its household user base and capture various additional scenario-driven consumption events in the home environment.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.viomi.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd
Cecilia Li
E-mail: [email protected]

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Emilie Wu
Tel: +86-21-6039-8363
E-mail: [email protected]

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: [email protected]

