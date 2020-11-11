AP Intego Expands Its Intuit Integration with QuickBooks Insurance to Deliver a Full Suite of Coverage to Small Businesses

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AP Intego, a leading small business digital insurance agency and one of the nation’s fastest-growing insurtech companies, today announced a major expansion of its relationship with Intuit ( INTU), further empowering QuickBooks customers to efficiently and affordably purchase the right coverage to protect their customers, property, employees, and livelihoods.



To date, through its multi-year integration with Intuit through QuickBooks Online Payroll, AP Intego has provided more than 200,000 policies to QuickBooks users to protect their businesses, employees and cash flow with its industry-leading Pay As You Go workers’ compensation product. And, each month since January of 2020, AP Intego and QuickBooks Payroll have more than doubled the number of policies purchased and issued fully online without the assistance of involvement of an agent.

“Our deeply embedded Pay As You Go workers’ comp solution has benefited thousands of Intuit small business customers conveniently and affordably through the QuickBooks ecosystem,” said Steve Hauck, Co-Managing Director of AP Intego. “The expanded relationship means many more customers across the QuickBooks insurance ecosystem are benefiting. Our multi-carrier, API-driven model means there is virtually no small business insurance solution we can't broker digitally.”

The expansion of the AP Intego-Intuit relationship includes integration with QuickBooks Insurance to streamline the quoting and purchase of a full line of small business insurance products, including general liability, business owner’s policies, cyber liability, professional liability and other critical small business coverages.

“Together with AP Intego we are delivering coverage through real-time, digital access to their network of leading insurance carriers across the country. We’ve created a more convenient and time-efficient way for QuickBooks customers to shop for and purchase insurance,” said Mauricio Comi, Head of Small-to-Medium-Sized Business Insurance at Intuit. “And with AP Intego, we’ve elevated our Pay As You Go workers’ compensation offering to the most competitive position in the payroll marketplace, making our customers’ lives easier as they run and grow their businesses.”

About AP Intego

AP Intego is a leading digital insurance agency and one of the nation’s fastest growing insurtech companies. Through its platform, AP Intego offers a full line of best-fit, best-price property and casualty insurance to the small business customers of hundreds of tech, payroll and other affinity partners. In addition, the company provides award-winning customer service, flexible billing, and a self-service, online customer dashboard to its more than 75,000 active customers. AP Intego works with 20 A-rated insurance carriers to provide choice to its customers and is licensed in 50 states. Please visit us at apintego.com.

About Intuit

Intuit's mission is to power prosperity around the world. We are a mission-driven, global financial platform company with products including TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mint and Turbo, designed to empower consumers, self-employed and small businesses to improve their financial lives. Our platform and products help customers get more money with the least amount of work, while giving them complete confidence in their actions and decisions. Our innovative ecosystem of financial management solutions serves more than 50 million customers worldwide.