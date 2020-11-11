  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Alberto Abaterusso
A Trio of Potential Deals You Shouldn't Miss

They are trading below their intrinsic values

November 11, 2020 | About: BIO +5.47% GLIBA +1.38% BK -1.53%

Value focused investors may want to consider the following stocks, since their share prices are trading at a discount to the intrinsic value calculated by GuruFocus' earnings-based discounted cash flow calculator.

Sell-side analysts on Wall Street have also issued optimistic ratings for these companies, indicating that their share prices are foreseen to trade higher over the months ahead.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc

The first stock that qualifies is Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (NYSE:BIO), a Hercules, California-based manufacturer and marketer of devices for clinical diagnostic and life science research organizations in North America and internationally.

The stock closed at a price of $555.78 per share on Tuesday, which is lower than the intrinsic value of $1,646.74 calculated from the discounted earnings model, for a margin of safety of 66.25%.

The share price increased 57.6% over the past year for a market capitalization of $16.81 billion and a 52-week range of $309.38 to $649.38.

GuruFocus has assigned a score of 8 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and of 6 out of 10 to its profitability.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight and an average target price of $658.75 per share.

Vanguard Group Inc. is the company's largest fund holder with 7.77% of shares outstanding, followed by BlackRock Inc. with 5.33% of shares outstanding and STATE STREET CORP with 3.12% of shares outstanding.

GCI Liberty Inc

The second stock matches the above listed criteria is GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA), an Englewood, Colorado-based provider of various telecommunication services to residential and commercial customers, as well as public organizations and medical institutions in the U.S.

The stock closed at $85.29 per share on Tuesday, which is lower than the intrinsic value of $152.07 from the discounted earnings model, yielding a 43.91% margin of safety.

The share price has gained 19.2% over the past year, determining a market capitalization of $9 billion and a 52-week range of $26.51 to $90.52.

GuruFocus has assigned a score of 4 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and of 5 out of 10 to its profitability.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of buy and an average target price of $101.33 per share.

PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ is the company's largest fund holder with 9.59% of shares outstanding, followed by VANGUARD GROUP INC with 8.18% of shares outstanding and FPR PARTNERS LLC with 7.06% of shares outstanding.

Bank of New York Mellon Corp

The third stock that makes the cut is Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK), a New York-based provider of various financial products and services to American and international clients.

The share price was trading at $39.22 at close on Tuesday, which is below the intrinsic value of $48.80 from the discounted earnings model, for a 19.63% margin of safety.

The share price has fallen nearly 20% over the past year, which has determined a market capitalization of $34.75 billion and a 52-week range of $26.4 to $51.60.

GuruFocus has assigned a score of 4 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and of 5 out of 10 to its profitability.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight and an average target price of $44.03 per share.

Warren Buffett dominates the group of the top fund holders of the company with 8.17% of shares outstanding, followed by VANGUARD GROUP INC with 7.30% of shares outstanding and Dodge & Cox with 6.11% of shares outstanding.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned.

About the author:

Alberto Abaterusso
I am a contributor at GuruFocus. I primarily write about how to pick potential value stocks. Gold, silver and precious metals mining industries is also my cup of tea. My articles have also been widely linked by popular sites, including MarketWatch, Financial Times, 24hGold, Investopedia, Financial.org, CNBS, MSN Money, Zachs, Reuters and others. I hold a Master\\\'s Degree in Business Administration from Università degli Studi di Bari (Italy), Aldo Moro. I am based in The Netherlands.

You can follow me on Twitter at https://twitter.com/AAbaterusso

