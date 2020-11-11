JamesonÂ® Irish Whiskey Introduces Limited Run of Legendary "Whiskey Trees" for 2020 Holiday Season

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- What a year it's been. And in 2020, the typical holiday tree just won't cut it. Which is why the world's best-selling Irish whiskey is putting its twist on an annual tradition. Introducing the legendary Jameson Whiskey Tree, standing at nearly nine feet tall and featuring a lighting system that makes the 130 – empty! – Jameson bottles light up brighter than any yule log fire.

The unique, limited-edition trees are inspired by the spirit of John Jameson who went to extraordinary lengths to share his whiskey with the world. And if there were ever a year where the holiday season needs that bold, John Jameson spirit, it's this one. So, what type of holiday tree might Jameson's founding father want us to have 240 years after introducing his smooth Irish whiskey? While we'll never know for sure, we like to think these trees will do the trick to spread extra holiday cheer and bring close friends and family together over a shared love of whiskey and unforgettable experiences.

"Place our Jameson Whiskey Tree in your window and your neighbors will be green with envy, guaranteed," said Angelica Scibilio, Brand Director of Jameson. "We understand the holidays are different this year, and we hope our legendary trees will give a few lucky consumers some extraordinary holiday memories with friends and family."

And while we can all agree this year hasn't been easy, entering for an opportunity to win one of the seven Jameson Whiskey Trees thankfully is. Jameson wants to know who is up for the challenge of replacing their typical holiday tree with the only one that makes sense for 2020. Because what backdrop could be better – or more legendary – for sharing a smooth whiskey and a much-needed laugh with quaranteams, pods and close family and friends? All whiskey lovers must do is share here why their home needs a Jameson Whiskey Tree.

The Jameson Whiskey Trees will be delivered the first week of December – typically the most popular time to purchase a holiday tree – to stay true with annual traditions, and all the bottles on each tree are empty. In addition to the tree, winners will receive a gift card to enjoy this holiday season.

Follow along at @Jameson_US and visit JamesonWhiskey.com for more on how Jameson Irish Whiskey can help you keep the holiday season feeling legendary.

Contact: Daniel Hernandez, [email protected]

